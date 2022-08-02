Manning River Times
Home/News

Tigers assist Wingham Public School buy new rugby league jumpers

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 2 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wingham Public sports master Luke Murray (left) and Craig Martin along with Wingham first grader Nick Beacham (right) and members of the school's rugby league teams at the cheque presentation.

WINGHAM Public School's rugby league team will be decked out in new gear following assistance from the Wingham Tigers Rugby League Club.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.