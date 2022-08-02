WINGHAM Public School's rugby league team will be decked out in new gear following assistance from the Wingham Tigers Rugby League Club.
The Tigers have given the school $1000 towards the cost of new jumpers.
Wingham treasurer Craig Martin and first grader Nick Beacham presented the cheque to the school last week.
"We held a Calcutta on the first try scorers for the match against Taree City in June. This coincided with the the 20 year reunion of our 2022 first grade premiership team,'' Craig said.
The Tigers made $1600 profit from the promotion after the winner was paid.
First grade second rower Joel Kleindienst has children attending Wingham Public and who play in the school's league team.
"Joel told us their jumpers were pretty shabby and it didn't look good when they were playing away in carnivals,'' Craig continued.
"We've helped Wingham Brush out in the past, so helping Wingham Public buy new footy jumpers was a no brainer.
"A lot of the boys and girls there play for the junior Tigers and we hope they'll eventually graduate to the seniors.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
