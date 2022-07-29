OUTSIDE fishing has proved to be difficult due to the rough seas and big swells coming in from the south east.
When boats have been able to get out snapper have been boated from the northern grounds as well as flathead and leather jackets.
Advertisement
The best results have come from the 60 to 70 metre depths.
Tailor are still to be caught from the beaches on lures and baits. Pilchards are the best bait to use.
In the river bream, flathead and luderick are on the bite. There are small mulloway under legal size taking baits,
We should have a fairly clear weekend with no rain, so fishing should be good.
However, those considering fishing Crowdy Head or Diamond Head for drummer, consider the state of the sea before venturing around the rocks
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.