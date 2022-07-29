Manning River Times

Rough seas and big swells hinder outside anglers

By Ian Pereira
July 29 2022 - 4:00am
Take care when fishing from the rocks this weekend, warns correspondent Ian Pereira.

OUTSIDE fishing has proved to be difficult due to the rough seas and big swells coming in from the south east.

