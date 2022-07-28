When prime minister Robert Menzies committed the 3rd Royal Australian Regiment (3RAR) to operations in Korea in 1950, one of those on the ground was Lance Corporal Leo Holden. Born in 1928 and the second of four children, Leo attended Taree High School until the age of fifteen when he left to start work. After trying unsuccessfully to enlist in the army at 16, he was finally accepted in 1947 after turning 18.

