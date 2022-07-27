Catering for Bulahdelah hospitality students is a pizza cake

Team-work is very much a part of the curriculum at Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) as both hospitality and Year 9 and 10 students demonstrated recently.
Hospitality students have put their catering skills into action using the recently constructed pizza oven in the school garden to create a variety of wood-fired pizzas.
The pizza oven was built by a team of Year 9 and 10 students as part of a practical landscaping project.
The students worked through a range of culinary skills to create the pizzas from scratch.
Work included learning how to mix, knead and hand stretch the dough, using and balancing ingredients for the toppings and baking techniques.
Roasted pumpkin, feta, zucchini, mushrooms, capsicum and tomato were some of the many ingredients used for the toppings, which were layered with generous sprinklings of mozzarella to pull the flavours together.
The pizzas were delicious, teacher Charli Alchin said.
"They had a good texture, great flavour and just the right amount of crispiness in the base.
"The vibrant colours of the fresh, natural ingredients ensured the pizzas looked as good as they tasted."
