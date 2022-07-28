Manning River Times

Lansdowne Oval damaged by motor bike riding vandals in two incidents

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 28 2022 - 6:30pm
Lansdowne Ova has been targeted by motor bike riding vandals who badly damaged the playing surface.

LANSDOWNE Lions Football Club teams are unlikely to play another home game this season following vandalism at the Lansdowne Oval.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

