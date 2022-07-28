LANSDOWNE Lions Football Club teams are unlikely to play another home game this season following vandalism at the Lansdowne Oval.
It's understood three or four riders on motor bikes ploughed across the playing surface that was already soft from heavy rain last Saturday night. Two more were there on Sunday evening, while a ute damaged the outside area of the oval, although didn't get onto the playing surface.
"I can't see us playing there again this year,'' Lansdowne Football Club canteen manager Lee Shaw said.
"I walked across the field earlier in the week and the ruts the bikes have left on the field are just too deep. Players would risk breaking an ankle or leg if we played there.''
Lee said the field has been targeted by vandals in the past.
"But nothing as bad as this,'' she said.
The pandemic resulted in the club losing junior players and the Lions now only field senior men's and women's teams. Due to the ongoing wet weather the Lions had barely played a home match this year, although the club was hoping this would change towards the end of the season.
Women play Friday nights, men Saturday afternoon.
No home games has ramifications on the club's finances and future.
It's just a senseless act of vandalism- Lansdowne FC secretary Scott Morrison
"We can't have a canteen so we can't get any money in,'' Lee said.
"I don't think the people who are damaging the field know what an impact they're having on our club and the community.''
Lansdowne FC secretary Scott Morrison wouldn't estimate how much it will cost to repair the damage.
"I'd have to speak with MidCoast Council first,'' he said.
He said putting barriers up at the ground to stop bikes getting on the field could be an option, although he added that it's not difficult for bike riders to gain access.
"Unfortunately you can't protect against stupid,'' he added.
"It's deflating when you're trying to provide structured sport for the community. It's just a senseless act of vandalism.''
Scott recalls watching 'in horror' footage of motor bike riders damaging saturated fields at Taree Recreation Ground earlier this year.
"I was hoping that wouldn't happen to us, but unfortunately it has,'' he said.
The matter has been referred to police.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
