OPTIMISTICALLY, Taree Wildcats coach Shannon Hall said the club has put the hardest weekend of the season behind them and they can now strive for a positive end to the Coastal Premier League football campaign.
The Wildcats played unbeaten Coffs United last Saturday and backed up to tackle Northern Storm on Sunday, with both matches at Coffs Harbour. United won 10-1, Storm 10-0.
Advertisement
"We only had 20 players for two grades on Saturday and 17 on Sunday. Most of our first grade squad was missing and we only had Scott Walker, Drew Cini and myself who had much first grade experience on Sunday,'' Hall said.
Compounding the problem were two dismissals, Mitchell Wallet (Saturday) and Cassidy Veitch (Sunday). Neither will play this weekend.
"(Club secretary) Michael Wallace had to play first grade on Sunday to help us with the numbers,'' Hall continued.
"The organisers can't criticise our commitment to meeting all our obligations.''
The Wildcats face another double header this weekend, playing Storm on Saturday and Coffs Tigers on Sunday, with both matches scheduled for Omaru.
Storm's out of contention for a playoff berth and Hall is confident the Wildcats can get a result from the encounter.
"It was only 3-0 at halftime last week, but we were running on tired legs and that showed in the second half,'' he said.
"We should be close to full strength this week and most of our first grade squad should be fresh.''
Tigers play fourth placed Southern United at Tuncurry on Saturday in a crucial clash and Hall understands many of the players will be staying over at Harrington.
"I hope they have a big night,'' he said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.