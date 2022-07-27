Old Bar and Wingham to play deferred Group 3 Rugby League game on Tuesday night

OLD Bar and Wingham will play the deferred Group Three Rugby League game at Old Bar next Tuesday night (August 2) at Old Bar.
This will be in first and reserve grades only. The first grade will kickoff around 7.45. Wingham and Old Bar's league tag teams will play on Wednesday night along with some catch-up junior league fixtures.
Group Three initially announced that Old Bar would play the deferred match against Port City on Tuesday in first and reserve grades with the 18s and league tag on the Thursday. However, this has since been revised.
Negotiations continue between Old Bar and Port City along with the group as to when the match will be scheduled. Group chief executive Mal Drury expects a decision will be made today (July 27).
Meanwhile, Old Bar centre Kurt Lewis is clear to play in Saturday's game against Macleay Valley at Old Bar.
Lewis was cited by the group's match review committee following an incident in the Indigenous All Stars/Group Three All Stars match at Kempsey on Sunday, July 17. However, the Group Three judiciary ruled the citation was outside the required time frame. Group Three sought clarification on the matter from the NSWRL and the league has backed the judiciary's decision.
Old Bar's match against Macleay on Saturday will be the club's first at the Old Bar Reserve in more than a year. The 2021 season ended in mid-August when the State went into lockdown while the reserve has been closed to sport for much of this year due to on-going wet weather.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
