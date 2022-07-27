Manning River Times

Old Bar and Wingham's deferred Group 3 Rugby League game scheduled for next Tuesday

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 27 2022 - 6:34am, first published 5:00am
Old Bar and Wingham to play deferred Group 3 Rugby League game on Tuesday night

OLD Bar and Wingham will play the deferred Group Three Rugby League game at Old Bar next Tuesday night (August 2) at Old Bar.

