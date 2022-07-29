Manning River Times

Tigers season on the line

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 29 2022 - 2:00am
Halfback Jarom Haines returns to the Wingham side for Sunday's game against Port Macquarie at Port Macquarie after recovering from an elbow injury.

GAMES on Sunday afternoon and Tuesday night will determine Wingham's faint top four hopes in Group Three Rugby League, captain-coach Mitch Collins said.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

