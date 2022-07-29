GAMES on Sunday afternoon and Tuesday night will determine Wingham's faint top four hopes in Group Three Rugby League, captain-coach Mitch Collins said.
The Tigers tackle Port Sharks at Port Macquarie on Sunday then backup for a postponed game against Old Bar at Old Bar on Tuesday.
However, Collins reasons that Sunday's clash will be all-important.
"If we lose then I think we're done and dusted,'' the injured hooker said.
"But if we win that, then we have to keep on winning. It's as simple as that.''
Wingham sits on five points, three adrift of the top four.
The Tigers went down to Port by two points in the first round game played at Tuncurry at the height of the Big Wet and thrashed the Pirates in a game rescheduled to be played on the June long weekend following a washout on the original date. However, the Pirates fielded a vastly understrength team on that occasion.
The Tigers were forced to postponed last weekend's game against the Pirates due to a COVID outbreak in the club.
Collins understands at least one more player has been diagnosed positive this week, but he added the rest are expected to be right for Sunday and then hopefully Tuesday.
"Playing Sunday and Tuesday will be tough, but it has to be done and it's better to get the (postponed) game out of the way,'' Collins said,
The Tigers will welcome halfback Jarom Haines back from an elbow injury.
This will be his first match since the Tigers beat Taree City on June 18 - the same game that Collins sustained his broken hand.
Collins previously revealed that the club is in discussions with Haines and five-eighth Josh Griffiths about next season. Both were signed this year.
Meanwhile, Forster-Tuncurry can make a charge for the minor premiership by beating unbeaten competition leaders Port City at Port Macquarie on Saturday, according to captain-coach Nathan Campbell.
The Hawks are currently in second place. Port City bested Forster in a physical first round game at Tuncurry, but Campbell is confident his side has improved since then.
At the very least he said the Hawks are well placed to push for a top two berth come semi-final time.
"But we can't get complacent,'' he said.
The game has been confirmed for the Port Regional Stadium after the Breakers took last weekend's encounter against Macleay Valley to Lake Cathie.
