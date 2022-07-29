Market day at Lansdowne Hall this Saturday

The Lansdowne Community Hall Markets are on tomorrow, Saturday July 30.
Lots of stalls are booked with a large variety of items being available for everyone to check out.
There will be jams, pickles and the United Church ladies will have their home-made cakes and slices. There will be plants, new and preloved items, crystals, jewellery, candles, craft items, skin care and make up, clothing and books.
Harrington Hampers will be there with their popular cold meats, jams, and other products.
Ron's barbecue will be ready for breakfast with hot sausage and egg sandwiches, the ladies in the kitchen will have the kettle on for morning teas, and Heath Watts will be set up to play his beautiful music.
Stop in and have a look around, there will be plenty to see. Make sure you bring a bag with you to take home your goodies.
The doors open at 8am. Phone 6556 7146 for information and stall bookings.
The Lansdowne Community Hall committee has planned an event to raise funds for next year's art show with a country and western concert on October 30. Make sure to keep this date free because it will be a very entertaining evening.
On September 21, the hall will be having a "Café for a Day" event.
More details about these events closer to the dates.
The Lansdowne Community Hall Trust Members will hold their annual general meeting at the hall on Monday evening, August 8 commencing at 7 o'clock.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club fundraising raffle being held tomorrow, Saturday evening, July 30 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club with 15 meat trays and a $40 supporters' tray, also the end of month bucket prize which will be a $50 fuel voucher.
The organisers of the monthly country and western music day held at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club has had to bring the next day forward to Sunday, August 7. This was due to another engagement.
Lansdowne School's Little Learners kindergarten transition program will begin next Thursday, August 4 from 9am to 11am. If you know anyone starting kindergarten in 2023, please ask them to contact the school office on 6556 7147 during school hours so they can include them in their program.
Lansdowne School students who have qualified will be taking part in the PSSA zone athletics carnival next Friday, August 5 at Tuncurry.
All students in years 3-6 will be visiting the Manning Valley Art Gallery on Tuesday, August 9. Students will participate in art making, storytelling, exhibition tour and a koala talk.
Lansdowne School will be holding its Education Week, Book Character Parade and Book Fair on Wednesday, August 10. Students will have the opportunity to look at the book fair and complete a wish list the day before.
If anyone has costumes at home that no longer fit and you are happy to lend or donate to the school, please send them in to the school office.
If anyone in our community would like to help in the Lansdowne School canteen either on a Monday or Friday, please contact the school. It is only for a few hours and is not hard work and your time would be appreciated not only by the children but also the staff.
Lansdowne Public School have a number of items, such as a fridge and fridge/freezer, for sale via tender.
The Upper Lansdowne Hall is community owned, and community members can join the association for the huge sum of $1 per year. The hall committee's annual general meeting will be held on Tuesday evening, August 16 at 7pm and all are very welcome. Go along to find out about the running of the hall, or to help with its organisation.
