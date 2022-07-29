Manning River Times
News from Lansdowne and Upper Lansdowne

By Margaret Haddon
July 29 2022 - 12:00am
Market day at Lansdowne Hall this Saturday

The Lansdowne Community Hall Markets are on tomorrow, Saturday July 30.

