UPDATED: OLD Bar Pirates haven't played a Group Three Rugby League game since Saturday, July 2, but they'll be making up for lost time in the next few weeks.
The Pirates beat Taree City on July 2 but there was no club football in the group the following weekend due to the Indigenous All Stars game.
Advertisement
The Pirates then sat out the following two weekends, the first because of a COVID outbreak in their club and the second when Wingham Tigers had the same problem, forcing the postponement of the July 23 clash.
Old Bar will meet Macleay Valley at Old Bar on Saturday before facing off against the Tigers next Tuesday at Old Bar.
Saturday's match will be Old Bar's first at the Old Bar Reserve for more than a year. The club has played one home game this season, but that was switched to the Trad Field at Old Bar.
The three grades on Tuesday night will start 5.45 with league tag followed by reserve grade at 6.45 and first grade at 8pm.
"It's a bit like last year, it's hard to get momentum going because we're not playing or training,'' Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry explained.
He said the Pirates haven't had a field training session since the start of the month. The Pirates are in the top four, but Henry said previously he is still aiming for a place in the top two.
RELATED: Clark considers his coaching future
"Macleay will be a bit of a danger game for us, especially since we haven't played for a while,'' he said.
"You never know what they're going to throw at you. But they have a lot of points in them and we know we'll have to be on our game defensively.''
Henry and co-coach Jordan Worboys were due to finalise the squad last night. Henry said there are still lingering COVID concerns and he'll check that all the protocols have been met.
Kurt Lewis is due to make his return from suspension. This will be his first club game since June 4.
Lewis picked up a hamstring tweak in the Indigenous All Stars/Group Three All Stars match but Henry expects him to be right, although he isn't sure where he'll play.
"It will depend on who's fit, but Kurt will be in the centres or the back row - on an edge somewhere,'' he said.
Lewis was cleared to play earlier this week.
He was cited by the group's match review committee following an incident in the Indigenous All Stars/Group Three All Stars match at Kempsey on Sunday, July 17.
However, the Group Three judiciary ruled the citation was outside the required time frame.
Group Three sought clarification on the matter from the NSWRL and the league has backed the judiciary's decision.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.