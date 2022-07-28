Manning River Times
Taree Film Society 2022-23 season begins with Terrence Davies' film Benediction

July 28 2022 - 7:00am
Jack Lowden stars as World War I poet Siegfried Sassoon in the film Benediction, presented by Taree Film Society.

Taree Film Society begins its 2022-23 subscription season with the movie Benediction (M) this Monday, August 1 at 7pm, at the Manning Valley Visitors Information Centre, Taree North.

