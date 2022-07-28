"EVERYTHING."
This was Callie Gillard's response when asked what she likes about basketball.
"I just love playing the game," she added, explaining that it is also her family's preferred sport, with her brother and sister involved while her dad, Josh, is her coach at representative level.
Callie, a 176cm power forward, was named Most Valuable Player in the final of the North Eastern Junior League under 14 division 2 girls' final played at Port Macquarie.
Playing for Taree Tornadoes, Callie contributed a game high 20 points in her side's comfortable 40-29 win over Central Coast Waves.
Callie is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, picking up a $50 open order at Iguana for her efforts.
The Tornadoes dominated the competition losing just one game in the season-proper. That was to Central Coast, although Callie explained Taree had a few injury problems on that occasion.
"We beat them in all the other matches,'' she said.
The team started training in January and Callie said she was confident the Tornadoes would be among the front runners, explaining that they dropped down from division one last year.
Next year Callie will move into the under 16 ranks, even though she'll only be 14.
She's looking forward to the challenge.
Callie started playing in the Taree junior competition five years ago, her height making her a natural for the sport. She joined the representative ranks the following year. Her highest points tally in one game is a hefty 53 in a rep match for the Tornadoes.
In 2021 she was a member of the Hunter side that played in the State primary schools championship.
Callie currently plays in the Taree under 16 competition as well as B-grade women. It's her ambition to eventually move into A-grade. The representative basketball season has finished for the year but Callie's looking forward to getting back into pre-season training next January/February.
While basketball is her favoured sport, she doesn't spend all her free time on the court. She also plays netball and touch footy.
