For anyone looking for some downhome tunes and old time dancing, the band 'A Touch of Country' will be playing at the Wherrol Flat Hall this Saturday, July 30, from 7pm till midnight.
Originally organised for a year ago before being postponed by COVID, the night is now set to go ahead and is sure to be a feast of country music, dancing and good times.
Advertisement
'A Touch of Country' consists of Alan Yarnold on lead and rhythm guitar, Alistair McPherson on pedal steel, Rhonda Walker on bass and vocals, and Marlene Smith on piano accordion.
Each member hails from the Mid Coast region and the band boasts collective experience over a hundred years between them. It is this foundation that provides the group an encyclopaedic knowledge of musical history.
"The music we play is a lot of the same music we'd play for the old time dances back in the '50s and '60s. I started playing music with my mum when I was 15 and the other people involved are the same with their music careers going over the years," Alan said.
Admission on the night is $10 per person with all welcome.
RELATED: A treasure trove of music
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.