Wherrol Flat Hall hosts band A Touch of Country on Saturday, July 30

RK
By Rick Kernick
July 27 2022 - 2:00am
Alan Yarnold of 'A Touch of Country'. Image: Scott Calvin

For anyone looking for some downhome tunes and old time dancing, the band 'A Touch of Country' will be playing at the Wherrol Flat Hall this Saturday, July 30, from 7pm till midnight.

Local News

