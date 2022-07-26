A new detection of varroa mite has been confirmed near Nana Glen north-west of Coffs Harbour, leading to another set of biosecurity zones.
The infested hives were located at a property that sits outside of the existing zones and brings the total number of infested premises (IPs) to 43.
Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said DPI staff are continuing their strong surveillance work and have put significant measures in place to stop the spread.
"Our tracing efforts have led us to this IP after hives were moved earlier this year, prior to the introduction of the state-wide pause on movement," Mr Saunders said.
"The good news is we can still draw a direct line between every single case so far, which means we have a good handle on the situation.
"Our field officers are working hard to conduct hive inspections with beekeepers right across the state and have connected this incursion to an existing case in the Hunter cluster."
Biosecurity officers will humanely euthanise all hives on the infected premises and trace the movements of hives and equipment on and off the property over the past 12-months.
Contact tracing and surveillance with beekeepers will also be conducted in the area to minimise further risk.
"We remain firmly focused on eradicating this parasite from our shores and we will continue to work closely with industry representatives during this crucial phase of our emergency response," Mr Saunders said.
Approximately 5000 honeybee hives are needed for the pollination of blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, avocados and macadamias in Coffs Harbour from now until the end of September, and DPI will continue working closely with industry on the best solutions.
Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey described the detection varroa mite near Coffs Harbour as "terrible".
"It's because someone hasn't been upfront enough with the hives that came back from Newcastle in April, and credit to the DPI staff who have been tracking that down," she said.
"This is going to have a big impact, and I know the Deputy Premier has got meetings on this today.
"Honey is not just about eating, it's actually incredibly important to production and if we don't have bees doing what they do to get the propagation going then we've got lots of problems, so this is a big moment for everybody to watch and support our industries."
The response plan for the eradication of Varroa mite follows a strategy agreed to by the NSW Government, the Commonwealth and the apiary industry.
The new emergency order means a 10km eradication, 25km surveillance and 50km biosecurity zone has been set up around the latest IP.
