Manning River Times

Bobin Public School receives visit from Education Minister

July 26 2022 - 10:00pm
Bobin Public School. Image: supplied

NSW Minister for Education and Early Learning, Sarah Mitchell, visited Bobin Public School on Monday July 25 for what the minister described as a chance to catch up with students, staff and parents.

