NSW Minister for Education and Early Learning, Sarah Mitchell, visited Bobin Public School on Monday July 25 for what the minister described as a chance to catch up with students, staff and parents.
"The resilience and strength shown by staff and students at Bobin Public School is inspiring," Ms Mitchell said, referring to the 2019 bushfire fire that swept through the site, destroying four of the school's five buildings and damaging the library.
"We were pleased to be able to get the physical infrastructure work fast-tracked so that students could return to classes at the school on Day 1, Term 1 2020," Ms Mitchell said.
"However, we know that these events leave enduring scars after the fires have passed. So it is important we continue to speak with staff, students and the community about their journey."
Principal of Bobin Public School Sarah Parker said she was thankful for the fast and immediate work of the NSW Government to get the school up running as soon as possible.
"We have been so supported by the NSW Government and the Department of Education to ensure the school was up and running for our families," Ms Parker said.
"It was great to see our journey of recovery expressed in such a creative way with publishing books and murals around the school.
"When it comes to disaster recovery, a high level of support is needed. Our community has come together in the most amazing way," Ms Parker said.
