It was great last Thursday week to see workmen from MidCoast Council working on the installation of new fence at the Brushy Cutting Lookout which is a very popular spot for visitors and locals alike to take in the beautiful views of the Manning River, farmlands and the distant mountains.
The previous fence had been in a bad state with red safety fencing in place for many months. It is to be hoped that the fence will not become the target of vandals after the cost and good work that has been done.
They removed the old fence on Monday of this week and it makes such a difference to the view.
Mondrook locals are reminded that their Mondrook Hall's annual general meeting has been set down for Monday, August 1 commencing at 7pm. All are invited to attend to keep this well known local hall operational.
Taree Probus Club members gathered at Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall on Wednesday, July 27 to enjoy their Christmas in July dinner provided for them by the ladies of Tinonee Hall Committee. The ladies catered for 27 persons and all seemed to enjoy the mid year festivities.
Tinonee Historical Society Inc's 19th annual general meeting will be held on Saturday, July 30, at the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall to allow for spacing of members and guests who attended.
I will have a full report on the meeting in my notes next week.
