Manning River Times

Tinonee Topics with Pam Muxlow

By Pam Muxlow
July 27 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was great last Thursday week to see workmen from MidCoast Council working on the installation of new fence at the Brushy Cutting Lookout which is a very popular spot for visitors and locals alike to take in the beautiful views of the Manning River, farmlands and the distant mountains.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.