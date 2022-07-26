Manning River Times

Ca'Naan O'Donnell wins light heavyweight Golden Gloves

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 26 2022 - 2:19am, first published 12:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ca'Naan O'Donnell with his gold medal after winning the Sunstate Golden Gloves light heavyweight division in Cairns.

TAREE boxer Ca'Naan O'Donnell stepped up two weight divisions to win the Sunstate Golden Gloves in a promotion held near Cairns.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.