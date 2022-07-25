Manning River Times

Zone president lobbies deputy premier for funds for synthetic field at Taree Recreation Ground

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 25 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher

FOOTBALL Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher used the announcement of grants to the Rainbow Warriors Football Club and Old Bar Barbarians Football Club to lobby deputy premier Paul Toole for funding to construct a synthetic field at Taree Recreation Ground.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.