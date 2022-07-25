FOOTBALL Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher used the announcement of grants to the Rainbow Warriors Football Club and Old Bar Barbarians Football Club to lobby deputy premier Paul Toole for funding to construct a synthetic field at Taree Recreation Ground.
Mr Toole was in the area on Monday (July 25).
Advertisement
There's no synthetic fields in the Football Mid North Coast Zone that stretches from Bulahdelah to South West Rocks. Mr Fletcher has identified little-used fields at Taree Recreation Ground, near FMNC's Zone Field, as the ideal location.
He stressed that he has spoken to other recreation centre user groups, including Taree Red Rovers Junior Rugby League Club and Taree Touch about the proposal. He said all are '100 per cent' supportive.
Mr Fletcher showed Mr Toole design plans for the field and said construction would cost in the vicinity of $4 million.
A synthetic field would enable games to be played in most weather conditions. Fixtures in this year's Coastal Premier League proceeded on synthetics in Coffs Harbour during April's on-going wet weather that has continued to hamper winter sporting seasons.
Mr Fletcher stressed that the field could also be used by sports other than football. Matt Zarb from the Rainbow Warriors said the facility would be a significant boost to his group.
Rainbow Warriors provides football for children with special needs. Mr Zarb said this would be extended to adults from next year.
"I'd like to see a synthetic pitch for our kids to run around on for the whole of the community,'' he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.