Manning River Times

NextGen Landcare Youth Online Forum will inspire young people to take meaningful environmental action

July 25 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INSPIRATIONAL: Elliot Connor, founder and CEO of Human Nature Projects, will be one of the speakers at the online forum on August 23.

Young people eager to turn their passion and concern for the planet into meaningful action are invited to join the NextGen Landcare Youth Online Forum on August 23.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.