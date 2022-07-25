TAREE City captain-coach Trae Clark admits it has been a difficult Group Three Rugby League for battling Bulls.
However, he's keen to stay in the job next year, if the club wants him.
Clark was speaking after Taree's 42-10 loss to premiership contenders Forster-Tuncurry in the game transferred from Tuncurry to the Jack Neal Oval due to the state of the playing surface at Tuncurry.
"It was a tough day at the office,'' Clark admitted.
"Our first half was pretty bad but we were better in the second. I think it was three tries to two, so it was pretty good there.''
The Hawks toyed with the Bulls in the opening 40 minutes and trotted off at the break leading 28-0.
Clark insists the Bulls are improving.
"We're getting better and better each week, we've got a good bunch of boys here,'' he said.
"Obviously we're no chance for the finals now, but we have to keep building for the future.''
He said he'll 'see what happens' regarding the coaching job for 2023.
"We're not doing too good at the moment, But it they want me I'm here to help. I love the club and I'm here until I retire.''
Prop Harry Wallis tried hard for the Bulls. However, as Clark said, the game was out of their reach by halftime.
Barry Wells opened Taree's account with a try in the second half. Not long before fulltime hooker Jaydon Wheeler dived over from dummy half and fullback Nav Willett added the extras.
Second rower Simon Fokes was the top Hawk on display, scoring two tries in an industrious effort. Clever five-eighth Aaron Hill was another Hawk to shine and he scored the best try of the day, a length of the field effort late in the contest, albeit against a badly beaten defence.
Centre Beau Lowry also bagged a double.
Despite the Bulls' lowly position on the ladder, Forster-Tuncurry captain coach, Nathan Campbell described the match as a 'danger game.'
"It was a heavy field and we were down a couple of players,'' Campbell said at fulltime.
"And it can be hard to get up against the lower placed teams.
"All credit to Taree, they hung in there like I expected they would.
"But it was another character building and necessary win for us.
"It was a muddy track so it was good to get away without any injuries.''
Campbell admitted it wasn't 'a complete performance' by the Hawks, but it was good enough to get the points.
He noted that it was also beneficial for the side's for and against and that could be crucial in deciding the positions in the final four come semi-final time.
He said the Hawks were fairly well placed to grab a top two berth.
"But we can't be complacent,'' said.
"And, if we can jag a win against Port City next week, first isn't out of our reach, either.
"We just have to keep winning.''
The Hawks tackle the table topping and unbeaten Breakers next Saturday. The Bulls host Wauchope on Sunday.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
