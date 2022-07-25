Manning River Times

Forster-Tuncurry too good for Taree City in Group 3 Rugby League

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 25 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree City fiver-eighth Nathan Maher puts through a kick during the clash with Forser-Tuncurry.

TAREE City captain-coach Trae Clark admits it has been a difficult Group Three Rugby League for battling Bulls.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.