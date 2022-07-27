Vietnam Veterans' Day reunion planned for Old Bar

Preparations for the annual Vietnam Veterans' Day reunion and commemoration are almost finalised following cancellation of the event in recent years due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A highlight of this year's celebrations will be Freedom of Entry granted to Helicopter Flight Vietnam and 9 Squadron, RAAF.
Three days of events are organised beginning with a meet and greet at Club Old Bar on Tuesday, August 16 from 4pm.
On Wednesday, August 17 there will be a lunch with Old Bar Men's Shed and followed by a reunion dinner at Club Old Bar.
Thursday, August 18 is Vietnam Veterans' Day and it will commence with brunch at Old Bar Village Cafe, followed by a Vietnam Veterans' march in the park above the surf club and the Freedom of Entry ceremony.
A Vietnam Veterans' Day service will then be hosted by Old Bar Public School. The public is warmly invited to attend and view these events.
Phone John Macartney on 0427 787 296 or 6557 4165 for more information or email him at hfvemu67@gmail.com.
The monthly markets at Old Bar were cancelled last Sunday due to the grounds being too wet following recent rain.
This was a pity because the weather on Sunday was quite favourable but the condition of the grounds would not have been good for stall holders, or the public, and the park surface would also have suffered damage. Fingers crossed for next markets on Sunday, August 28.
Craft at Old Bar resumed last week with a celebratory Christmas in July luncheon and a fun morning of rock-painting with Christmas designs.
Our next Term 3 meeting is August 3 when Susan will be conducting a crochet workshop. We will be crocheting cosy foot warmers for ourselves, loved ones, or perhaps someone less fortunate. There will also be a trading table with part of the funds raised going to the local Taree Sleep Bus for Homeless Men project.
Craft at Old Bar meets the first, third and fifth Wednesday each month, excepting school holidays, between 11am to 2pm at the Soldiers' Memorial Hall, Hall Street, Old Bar. It is not necessary to participate in a workshop. You are most welcome to bring your current craft project. Our aim is to get together, relax, create, and have some fun and enjoy the fellowship. More information is available on 0415 785 608.
