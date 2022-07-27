Manning River Times

Old Bar community news

By Ian Dimmock
July 27 2022 - 12:00am
Vietnam Veterans' Day reunion planned for Old Bar

Preparations for the annual Vietnam Veterans' Day reunion and commemoration are almost finalised following cancellation of the event in recent years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

