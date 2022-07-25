OLD Bar Pirates will face a busy few weeks leading into the Group Three Rugby League semi-finals, with two deferred matches to be played in August.
The Pirates had to postpone the game against competition leaders Port City on Saturday, June 16 due to a COVID outbreak in the club. Wingham had the same problem last weekend, meaning the clash against the Pirates scheduled for Old Bar couldn't be played.
The Pirates now haven't played a match since Saturday, July 2 when they beat Taree City. The following weekend there was no club football in Group Three due to the Indigenous All Stars/Group Three All Stars encounters at Kempsey.
Group Three chairman Wayne Bridge said the games against Port City at Port Macquarie will be spread across two night to avoid a late finish. On Tuesday, August 2 the first and reserve grade fixtures will be decided, with the league tag and under 18s playing on Thursday, August 3.
As Wingham doesn't field an under 18s, the three grades will play together on Tuesday, August 23 at Old Bar, starting at 5pm with the league tag.
Old Bar is due to host Macleay Valley at Old Bar on Saturday. In other games Forster-Tuncurry plays Port City, also on Saturday while on Sunday Taree City and Wauchope meet at the Jack Neal Oval. Port Sharks and Wingham clash at Port Macquarie, also on Sunday.
In last weekend's first grade matches Forster-Tuncurry accounted for Taree City 42-10, Port Macquarie defeated Wauchope 40-16, where the teams played for the Ged Roods Cup while Port City accounted for Macleay Valley 52-56.
The Group Three semi-finals will start the weekend of September 3 and 4 with the grand final on Saturday, September 17. This will be the first time the grand final has been held on a Saturday.
