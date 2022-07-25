Manning River Times

Pirates facing a busy schedule in August

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 25 2022 - 2:08am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Bar will play two deferred matches in August.

OLD Bar Pirates will face a busy few weeks leading into the Group Three Rugby League semi-finals, with two deferred matches to be played in August.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.