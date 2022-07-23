Conservation organisation Aussie Ark has been granted $248,000 from the Australian government to help stop the disappearance of the native New Holland mouse.
The funds will go towards the establishment of a state-of-the-art insurance population breeding facility, which will house breeding pairs of the vulnerable species.
Additionally, the funds will also be used to conduct in-situ surveys, to help establish locations and population abundance of the species in the wild.
The breeding program will operate in much of a similar fashion to the organisation's other programs, which breed endangered wildlife for releases into protected wild spaces.
The program will involve the construction of specialised facilities allowing houseing, breeding and development of the species onsite at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, as part of the organisation's joint venture 'Conservation Ark'.
Conservation Ark is a collection of conservation programs developed by Aussie Ark, that give the general public a rare insight into how they run.
"These funds will have such an impact on the species. The development and creation of breeding programs is critical to their survival in the wild, without these programs our wildlife will disappear," Aussie Ark managing director, Liz Gabriel, said of the grant.
Aussie Ark says they have shown how rescue, rehabilitation and insurance population breeding programs can be successful in conservation. The organisation already has successful programs established for Tasmanian devils and Eastern Quolls, as well as turtles such as the Manning River turtle.
"Rewilding is critical to the long-term survival of species, but rewilding is only possible when insurance populations are established. We are looking forward to working with the Australian government to see these long-term outcomes," Ms Gabriel said.
