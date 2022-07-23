Manning River Times

Barrington Tops based Aussie Ark adds New Holland mouse to conservation program

July 23 2022 - 2:00am
Video by Aussie Ark

Conservation organisation Aussie Ark has been granted $248,000 from the Australian government to help stop the disappearance of the native New Holland mouse.

