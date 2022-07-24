Something new for '22: one week to go until CareerQuip

CareerQuip is set to open the gates to more than 2000 students and the general public on Thursday, July 28.
This event is the first of its kind for the Mid Coast region and was born as a response to COVID style restrictions and a genuine desire to involve community.
The 2022 Lower North Coast Careers Expo is moving beyond the school environment to become CareerQuip, offering a genuine learning experience for the students of the Mid Coast.
The event will take place in and around Taree's Fotheringham Park, Taree Universities Campus and the old Mid Coast Council building on the corner of River and Pulteney Street.
The all-day event is timed to assist as many people as possible to access the expo with the gates open from 8am - 4pm.
The expo will be officially opened by Uncle Russ Saunders with a Welcome to Country at 9:30am, followed by the Aboriginal dance crews from Chatham High and Taree High.
Students will not only gain information regarding their future careers, but they will also be providing musical entertainment, service for 200 exhibitors, and volunteer support throughout the day in event management.
Glen Bowman, careers advisor at Taree High School, anticipates this to be a "truly integrated learning experience".
"The upscaling of the event allows all community members, not just high school students, access to professional careers information or to seek out new opportunities in skills shortage areas from a plethora of providers," Mr Bowman said.
The day will be capped off with an evening information session provided by UAC (Universities Admission Centre) from 5pm for parents and students to attend at Taree Universities Campus.
"This is the perfect way for local students and parents to experience and explore career opportunities," Donna Ballard, CEO of Taree Universities Campus said.
The expo will attract students from Kempsey to Bulahdelah with busloads of high school students arriving at staggered times throughout the day.
With 90 exhibitors booked to participate, including the traditional exhibitors such as universities, private and vocational colleges, CareerQuip brings a field style expo with an interactive vibe for everyone to explore.
Displays by the Australian Defence Forces Recruitment team, TAFE, NSW Police, MidCoast Council and more local employer organisations will showcase the potential career opportunities within the Mid Coast.
"The more interactive an exhibitor's stand can be the better. We want people to feel engaged in what is available to them in their future career," Erin Saunders, University of New England Taree Centre coordinator said.
It is important to note that although CareerQuip was formed based on student needs, it is open to everyone.
"We want to help local business to find staff to meet their skills gaps," Mrs Ballard said.
