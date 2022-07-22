Manning River Times

COVID causes Group 3 Rugby League game to be postponed

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 22 2022 - 4:16am, first published 3:30am
Old Bar and Wingham Group 3 Rugby League clash postponed due to COVID

THE Group Three Rugby League game between Old Bar and Wingham scheduled for Old Bar on Saturday has been postponed.

