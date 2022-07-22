Old Bar and Wingham Group 3 Rugby League clash postponed due to COVID

THE Group Three Rugby League game between Old Bar and Wingham scheduled for Old Bar on Saturday has been postponed.
This follows an outbreak of COVID in the Wingham club. Tigers' captain-coach Mitch Collins told the Times earlier this week that up to seven first grade players had been diagnosed with the virus.
Old Bar had to postpone the previous week's match against Port City due to COVID. The Pirates now haven't played a game since Saturday, July 2.
However, at this stage all other matches are going ahead, despite on-going rain, although the Port City/Macleay fixture on Sunday has been transferred to Lake Cathie.
On Saturday Wauchope will host Port Macquarie where the teams will play for the Ged Roods Cup while on Sunday Forster-Tuncurry will be at home to Taree City.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
