Manning River Times

Saturday mornings now spent in solitude

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 22 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
My Shout: Where have all the Witnesses gone?

IT was a perfect winter's morning. For a change it wasn't raining and this correspondent was luxuriating on the Mediterranean Deck at Struggle Street on a recent Saturday, reading the Sydney Morning Herald, as is our wont.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.