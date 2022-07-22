My Shout: Where have all the Witnesses gone?

IT was a perfect winter's morning. For a change it wasn't raining and this correspondent was luxuriating on the Mediterranean Deck at Struggle Street on a recent Saturday, reading the Sydney Morning Herald, as is our wont.
The Mediterranean Deck is actually just the Struggle Street front porch. It now boasts a table and chairs so we thought we'd go a little up-market with the brand name.
Deluded? Probably, but at our advanced age, we don't care.
Anyway, having again failed the Herald Saturday morning quiz, a thought came to us. We haven't seen any Jehovah's Witnesses in these parts for a long while. Not since before the pandemic at least.
We'd oft be sitting on our front step in the pre-Mediterranean Deck days (no table or chairs), minding our own business while catching up on world and national affairs, when our peace would be shattered by a visit from two or three members of the Jehovah's Witness (JW) congregation. They were always well dressed and impeccably mannered.
"Seven blessings to you,'' we'd greet them, stealing a line from Game of Thrones.
We'd then have a brief exchange, whereby we'd inform them that we weren't interested in purchasing a copy of whatever propaganda they were selling. And off they'd wander to the next house, where in all probability it would end the same way. Funny and possibly futile way to spend a Saturday, but to each their own. They were always harmless enough.
However, we haven't spotted a JW since the pandemic started. Why is this?
Don't get us wrong. We thoroughly enjoy our Saturday solitude. We're not at all missing the occasional visit from the Jehovah's Witnesses, but we'd hate to think something untoward has happened to them in the last two crazy years. Are they not vaccinated and therefore aren't allowed to annoy... sorry, visit members of the general public?
Or have the lockdowns of the past two years rendered them anti-social? Maybe they no longer wish to go door knocking. Perhaps they've jumped ship to join another church, possibly the weird one that silly Scott Morrison is involved with.
Saturday mornings could now be forever sans Jehovah Witnesses. We just hope the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints doesn't make a comeback. We had a run in with them a number of years back. We were busily preparing for the first day of an Ashes Test when representatives came calling.
"Sorry, no time to talk,'' we snapped.
"Ashes series starts soon.''
"Ashes?'' one replied.
"Who's playing?''
Rather tersely we told them to go away and not to come back.
They never have.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
