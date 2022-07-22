Lorn couple's take on Scotland's heat, haggis and the history making 18th hole

If it wasn't for the haggis and a few blokes in tartan skirts, Hunter couple Jenny and Steve Lantry would feel right at home in Scotland.
The Lorn couple's long haul trip has come at a time when world history has been made on a number of fronts and they've been in the box seat to witness it all.
What more could a couple of Aussies holidaying in the Northern Hemisphere want than a fix of world-class golf and tennis played right in the middle of a record breaking heatwave.
"We're having a great time," Jenny said.
But she wasn't sure if the locals were as content.
"The Scots here say 'oooh a wee bit hot this weather for us, but you Aussie's would be used to it' or they just say 'foook it's hot'.
"We just agree saying it's perfect weather for us - just like home," Jenny said.
"We're currently in Glasgow and the temperature has been about 32 degrees so the Scots were melting and we Aussies loving it," she said.
"I have a cousin who lives here so she's been taking her two young boys to an outdoor pool. She said it would be the only time they would ever experience it.
"I think London was preparing for the worse last week when we were there, trying to get schools to close, cancelling athletic carnivals etc.
"We were in the UK the same time of year in 2015 and the top temperatures were about 15 and 16 degrees so this is such a contrast," Jenny said.
She said the weather in Scotland had not been as hot as it was in London.
"Apparently earlier this week it was 38/39 degrees and on Tuesday the forecast was for 40 degrees or over," she said.
Britain, which can struggle to maintain key transport services in extreme heat or the snow, has been put on a state of "national emergency" over the unprecedented temperatures.
Jenny and Steve arrived in London on July 10 and spent about a week there.
They watched Nick Kyrgios play Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, at a London pub.
Later they headed to St Andrew's for the 150th British Open.
"We bought the Open tickets in 2019 and due to the pandemic the 2020 Open was not played and in 2021 we still couldn't travel overseas so we transferred to 150th Open, which Steve was over the moon about, firstly being the 150th and secondly it was at the home of golf - St Andrew's
"To be there on Saturday and Sunday watching, cheering and celebrating Cam Smith's victory was an awesome experience - one we will never forget," Jenny said.
Oh, and Steve's take on the haggis? "Plain - needs plenty of Worcestershire."
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
