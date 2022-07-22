OUTSIDE angling has improved markedly during the past week.
The northern grounds out in 70 metres of water have delivered good catches of snapper and heaps of jackets. Pearl perch and trag have also been boated
On the beaches and around the headlands tailor have been on the bite on pilchards and metal lures. Black drummer have been biting well on hermit crabs around Crowdy Head and Diamond Head.
In the river, which has cleared up in the down stream areas, good sized flathead have been caught just above the gantry on baits and soft plastics.
Bream to 40cm in length have also been caught in this area. Some small mulloway have also been caught there but are undersized and must be returned to the water.
When the southerly weather ends I would expect beach fishing to improve with a change in wind direction.
