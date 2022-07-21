Manning River Times

Kurt Lewis cleared on a time frame technicality

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 21 2022 - 1:30am
Group 3 Rugby League chairman Wayne Bridge confirmed the group will seek clairifcation from the NSWRL regarding the judiciary decision this week to clear Kurt Lewis on a time frame technicality.

MM

Mick McDonald

