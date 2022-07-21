GROUP Three Rugby League will seek clarification from the NSWRL on a judiciary ruling this week that ruled out a citation of Old Bar's Kurt Lewis on a time frame technicality.
Lewis had been cited by the group's match review committee following an incident in the All Stars game at Kempsey on Sunday, July 10. He was charged with contact to the head of an opponent. He pleaded not guilty and the matter was referred to the judiciary.
However, the judiciary dismissed the case and cleared Lewis to play at a hearing on Wednesday night (July 20), ruling the citation came outside the allowable time frame.
Group Three chairman Wayne Bridge claims the judiciary did not take into account a NSWRL ruling that makes it possible to extend the time frame. He confirmed the group will seek clarification from the NSWRL.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
