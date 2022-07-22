TAREE Wildcats are without a win in Coastal Premier League football and that's not likely to change after this weekend's double header in Coffs Harbour.
The Wildcats play unbeaten Coffs United tomorrow and then back up with a deferred clash against Northern Storm on Sunday. As was the case last weekend, they'll be struggling for numbers due to a variety of reasons.
"I think we'll only have 16 players available for both days,'' coach Shannon Hall said.
However, Hall reiterated that the club is determined to meet all commitments in both grades this year.
While United are the competition benchmark, Hall said Storm are a side the Wildcats could realistically get a result against given a more even playing field.
However, he insists it isn't all doom and gloom at the Wildcats and said there are a number of younger players who have stood tall in difficult circumstances this year.
Scott Walker and Drew Cini are just two.
"I think they're both only 16,'' Hall said.
Walker played in goal last Saturday against Coffs Tigers and while he was under pressure for much of the encounter, he produced some great saves.
"The opposition coach singled Scott out for praise,'' Hall said.
Cini played both games and was still full of running in the dying moments of the first grade.
"Mate, he's like an energiser bunny, just keeps going,'' Hall said.
The Wildcats went to Coffs Harbour with just 17 players for two grades and lost the first grade 7-0 and reserve grade 9-0.
Hall is confident that if the Wildcats can pick up a couple of experienced players to go with their department of youth, there's potential for better results in the future.
This is his first year of coaching the side having moved to the area from the Central Coast. He said it is unlikely he'll seek the job again next year if the CPL goes ahead in its current format.
"If they play in a more localised competition I'll stay involved, but I just don't have the time now to devote all Saturday to soccer,'' he said.
"I'll stay involved, but I won't be coaching.''
