Young players outstanding in a difficult year for Wildcats

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 22 2022 - 2:00am
Scott Walker has been a stand out for Taree in goals this season, despite the side's lack of success.

TAREE Wildcats are without a win in Coastal Premier League football and that's not likely to change after this weekend's double header in Coffs Harbour.

