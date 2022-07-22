COASTAL Premier League football has endured three difficult seasons for reasons totally out of the control of organisers.
Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher said this. The CPL is administered by FMNC and the Coffs Harbour-based North Coast Football. Both zones supply six clubs to the competition that came into play in 2020.
However in that time Mr Fletcher pointed out the CPL had battle a world-wide pandemic followed by floods and continued wet weather that has forced ground closures and the deferment of games. Clubs have also been unable to train due to saturated grounds.
The competition was increased from 10 to 12 clubs this year with the addition of Southern United from Forster-Tuncurry and Bellingen. Mr Fletcher said the length and format of the competition will be one of the matters discussed during the off-season.
"It is a long season, particularly when we don't have any breaks programmed in,'' Mr Fletcher admitted.
"During the off-season I'll be speaking with the Football North Coast chairman Wendy Schafer and we'll discuss strategies that we might be able to put in place for next year. We'll then put them to the member clubs to discuss.''
Mr Fletcher said all the clubs have been supportive of playing the backlog of games and are doing their best to organise fixtures. The final round of the season-proper is scheduled for the weekend of August 26/27. Mr Fletcher said there are no plans to extend the competition.
"Of course we have problems when we have a deferred game against a club from Coffs Harbour and either Taree or Southern United. It's impossible to play these games mid-week, so they have to be played on a Sunday,'' he said.
"We have given clubs the option of playing the game at a more central location at Kempsey or Port Macquarie. But we have to be mindful that clubs rely to home games to remain (financially) viable.''
Taree Wildcats has the most number of deferred games to organise and Mr Fletcher said the club is doing everything possible to ensure the fixtures are played.
Mr Fletcher concedes there could be some doubt about Boambee's future in the competition after the club was forced to withdraw from reserve grade. Taree Wildcats have struggled this year, a fact Mr Fletcher acknowledges.
However, club president Ben Sedlen told the Times last week the Wildcats are determined to stay in the league, although he suggested there may have to be changes in the structure of the competition.
Mr Fletcher remains confident and committed to the CPL concept, despite the challenges.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
