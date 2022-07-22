The next Lansdowne Community Hall Market will be held on Saturday, July 30.
Come along to these friendly and sociable markets where everyone can catch up with each other over a delicious morning tea from the kitchen or a great sausage sandwich from the barbecue while enjoying the wonderful musical entertainment supplied by Heath Watts.
There are always great bargains to be had from homemade cakes, slices, make up and skin care, crystals, new and preloved clothing, books, pickles and jams. There will be beautiful craft and plants, jewellery, fresh produce, and lots more.
The markets are held whenever there is a fifth Saturday in the month with all funds raised going to the ongoing cost of keeping the hall in excellent condition. Stall sites are only $10 and new stall holders are most welcome. All stall holders have a free cuppa and cake, and we are now introducing that first time stall holders at our market will not be charged for their stall site. So, if you would like to book a stall or need any further information, please phone 6556 7146.
Stall set up time must be before 8am. Markets open at 8am.
The monthly Jenni's Country Music Day is on this Sunday, July 24 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. Go along for great musical entertainment, have lunch from the Bistro and stay for the raffles.
The Lansdowne men's bowling club is running a Father's Day fund raising raffle with all proceeds going towards the maintenance of the greens so they are kept in a playable condition.
Tickets can be purchased from the main bar at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club and the prize is a Victa Hurricane 20'' mulch or catch lawn mower. The raffle will be drawn on Friday, September 4 at the club.
The Lansdowne Public School would like to hear from parents of children who will be attending the school in 2023.
For those who will be attending kindergarten next year, the school will be holding their first kindergarten transition classes on August 4. Parents can phone the school during school hours for further information phone 6556 7147.
As a continuation of the Lansdowne Fishing Club's sponsorship of the Lansdowne Soccer Club, the fishing club held a fundraising raffle last Saturday night at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. There was a great roll up of support and more than $400 was raised for the soccer club.
The fishing club had a camp out last weekend at Manning Point with around 30 members attending.
Fortunately, everyone had great weather for the weekend which was thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended. Unfortunately due to the rain and flooding the week before, the fishing was very ordinary, and no fish were caught although some said they had a few good bites.
The next outing will be held on August 5, 6 and 7. Target species for the outing will be decided closer to the outing.
There will also be a second outing in August on the 19th, 20th and 21st to make up for no outing in October due to the club's annual general meeting and presentation.
Lansdowne county music singer Jenni Henry (Smith) will be guest artist appearing at the Nambucca Valley Country Music Club on Sunday, July 21. Jenni will be performing from between 11am and 4pm. Anyone interested in further information can phone 0476 252 428.
