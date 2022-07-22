Manning River Times

What's happening in the Lansdowne Valley

By Margaret Haddon
July 22 2022 - 12:00am
Heath Watts will entertain at the Lansdowne Hall community markets on July 30.

The next Lansdowne Community Hall Market will be held on Saturday, July 30.

