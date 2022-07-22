The markets are held whenever there is a fifth Saturday in the month with all funds raised going to the ongoing cost of keeping the hall in excellent condition. Stall sites are only $10 and new stall holders are most welcome. All stall holders have a free cuppa and cake, and we are now introducing that first time stall holders at our market will not be charged for their stall site. So, if you would like to book a stall or need any further information, please phone 6556 7146.