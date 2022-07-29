Manning River Times

Welcome to the world, Kody Lee Walker

July 29 2022 - 2:00am
Ashleigh Kinsela and Simon Walker of Cundletown are thrilled to announce the arrival of their third child, Kody Lee Walker.

