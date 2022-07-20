Wingham's COVID concerns could foil Old Bar's home coming

RAIN and now COVID is threatening Old Bar's return to the Old Bar Reserve in the Group Three Rugby League game scheduled for Saturday.
The Pirates are hoping to play their first game at the reserve in nearly a year. However, unsettled weather has put a cloud over those plans. The reserve has been shut for much of the year due to the ongoing rain. Old Bar's last match there was against Wingham on July 24, 2021.
But even if the rain stays away, a COVID outbreak in the Wingham club is now causing concern.
Wingham first grade captain-coach Mitch Collins is one of up to half a dozen first grade players currently in isolation. All were diagnosed earlier in the week.
"I think a couple of league tag girls have come down with it as well,'' Collins said.
He added the Tigers will have no option but to seek a deferment.
"We're not going to put a reserve grade side out there and get beat 100-0,'' he said.
"Old Bar can't kick up a stink, they did the same thing last weekend.''
The Pirates game against Port City was postponed from last Saturday due to a surge in COVID infections in the Old Bar camp. The match will now be played at a midweek date to be determined.
Forster-Tuncurry's clash against Wauchope on Sunday, July 3 was put back to August 26/27 when the Hawks ran into COVID problems.
Collins said the club has contacted the group to make them aware of the situation.
He said a decision on whether the Tigers can field sides will be made on Thursday night or Friday.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
