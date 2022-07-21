With all the rain the region has had this year, bushfires may be the furthest thing from our minds.
However, landowners are being encouraged to get ready for the upcoming fire season by attending a Fire Skills Expo at Tinonee Oval on Sunday, July 31 from 10am to 2pm.
The Expo is being hosted by Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare Connection and is targeted at people who are interested in preparing their property for fire.
There will be practical hands-on demonstrations of basic firefighting techniques using water pumps, rake hoes, extinguishers and drip torches, and you can learn about Aboriginal cultural burn practices.
In addition, people from the NSW Rural Fire Service, Tinonee Rural Fire Brigade, Hunter Local Land Services, MidCoast Council, Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare, and TIDE Aboriginal rangers available to answer your questions.
Wingham Rotary Club will be manning a barbecue, and bring the kids along to have their photo taken with the fire trucks!
For more information contact fire ecology education officer Olivia Eglin via email to mc2t.fire@gmail.com or phone 0437 883 995.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
