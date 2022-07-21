Nominate now for 2023 Wingham Australia Day awards

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognised for their achievements?
Wingham Rotary Club is putting the call out for nominations for people from Wingham and surrounds, including Tinonee and the Upper Manning, for the Australia Day Awards to be presented in Wingham on Australia Day in 2023.
Advertisement
Nominations will be accepted for the following categories:
All you need to do to nominate someone is get a bit of a resume for the nomination written up, and email to Ron Hindmarsh at ronandhelen1@gmail.com.
Nominations will be accepted until the end of November.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.