TAREE cricket talent Samira Mitchell is still on a high after a recent stint in Sydney with the NSW Cricket Academy.
"We had a tour of the centre of excellence,'' the 16-year-old opening batter said.
"It's incredible. They're building 15 indoor nets and 40 turf nets.''
But that wasn't the only highlight. While they were there Australian pace ace Mitchell Starc was having a net as were members of the NSW Breakers men's and women's squad.
"It was amazing,'' Samira smiled.
"We were training next to people like Daniel Hughes and Moises Henriques.''
This has all been part of a busy off-season for Samira. In September Samira heads to Caloundra in Queensland with the NSW All Schools side for a week-long carnival. She was named following the State championships earlier this year where she scored 128 in one game - the highest of her three centuries to date.
Just what other teams will be at Caloundra isn't clear yet or whether a national All Schools side will be named.
However, Samira hopes this will be a stepping stone to selection in the NSW under 19s teams to head to Perth in December for the national titles. From here the Australian team for the World Cup to be played in South Africa in January will be chosen.
Samira is one of the youngest players in the 18-strong NSW train-on squad. She understands this will be whittled to 13 to head to Perth and said strong performances when the season-proper gets underway in October will help her chances.
She'll again play with Gordon in the Sydney competition after forcing her way into first grade last summer. Gordon will be in Taree early next month for a pre-season camp/bonding session. Samira expects this will be a bit of a culture shock for some of her city-based team-mates.
"It's really funny. Some of them think that all kids from the country live on farms, that we don't have cell (mobile) reception or even TVs,'' she laughed.
While happy anywhere in the top order, Samira prefers to open.
"I like to face the first ball of the innings,'' she explained.
Facing fast bowlers doesn't faze her. She thinks this is due to her grounding playing in boys' cricket.
"I think that gave me the edge, playing in boys and men's games where the fast bowlers are quicker, even though there are quick bowlers who can move the ball around in women's cricket.''
Matches in Sydney are played on Sundays. This means her commitments in Manning cricket will be limited.
"I hope to get a chance to play some grade games here, but I don't think I'll be playing in the juniors,'' she said.
Cricket's keeping her busy in the off-season, with commitments in the city along with the North Coast Academy. However, she's can't wait for the start of the real stuff, where she's hoping to get among the runs.
