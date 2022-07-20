It will take more than a couple of floods and a bushfire or two to drive Tony and Nerida Clifton away from their riverside home.
The couple, who share their Wallamba River property with daughter Emma, son-in-law Tyler Connors and grandchildren Jorja (16) Ryley (14) and Archie (12) have 'just' returned to their Darawank home following yet another flood.
With three floods in the past 24 months the family is almost resigned to dealing with these situations on a regular basis. Tony also puts his resilience down to putting up with flooding as a child growing up in Taree.
But, it was the speed of this latest event - and no warning from authorities, just regular monitoring of the BOM website - which caught the family off guard.
"I have never seen the river come up so quickly," Tony said.
The family has been renovating both the 100-year-old double brick, double storey house and a cedar boathouse/cottage, since moving to the 1.2ha property six years ago.
Tony and Nerida live in the cottage, while the Connors live in the four-bedroom homestead.
"This one was higher than the biggest flood in 1927."
Overnight, on Good Friday, 1927 more than 425mm tumbled into the rain gauge causing havoc for the small community.
We are so every grateful for our family and friends.- Tony Clifton, Darawank
Preparing for the inevitable, as much furniture as possible was lifted upstairs or placed in a raised on-property storage unit, while the vehicles were parked in what was considered safe areas ready for a quick evacuation.
"We noticed the river rising about 6pm, by 9pm it was inside the house, and by 12.30am we evacuated."
However, Tony and Nerida's 'safe' parking area was now waist deep in raging, chilly water.
Fortunately, the reliable, but old 1990 Mazda ute - parked in another safe haven - came to the rescue, and the couple was able to escape to Tony's mum's Forster home with floodwater splashing over the bonnet for much of the way.
The Connors had parked their 4WD in another area which was not subjected to the flood water.
The Cliftons count themselves relatively lucky, while at the same time philosophical about this regular occurrence.
"If you think about it too much it will do your head in."
The double brick big house and cedar floors handle the floods pretty well and some of the furniture we have is pine, and it survives well, Tony said.
"Our place is pretty easy to clean.
"But the kitchen is the worst.
"We are so every grateful for our family and friends."
As quickly as the water rose, it receded enabling a team of volunteers on high pressure cleaners, squeegees, mops and brooms, to clean away up to three inches of mud from both houses.
Just four days after evacuating the family had returned to almost immaculate homes.
"It (water) came up on the Wednesday night, we were out on Thursday, by Friday we had the mud out and airing and back on Sunday."
Tony speculated the decision to raise The Lakes Way to ensure it was flood proof could be behind more regular flooding.
"'They' talk about the 1/100 year flood, but we've had three in 24 months."
But, a move away from the Wallamba River is not even contemplated.
"We have always been river people and we love boating."
