Manning River Times

ADF recruiting team to visit Taree

July 22 2022 - 5:00am
An Australian Defence Force recruiting team will be visiting Taree.

Defence Force Recruiting is visiting Taree as part of a regional coastal tour, to showcase the opportunities and range of roles in the Australian Defence Force.

Local News

