Members Taree Probus, of one of Australia's oldest Probus clubs, has celebrated 40 years of memories.
The first Probus club was formed in Australia in 1976, with Taree Probus formed in 1982, under the sponsorship of the "obviously progressive" Rotary Club of Taree, noted speaker Ken Minto.
Special guest at the anniversary lunch was Dr Grace Maano, newly elected president of the club's sponsor, the Rotary Club of Taree. Grace is the club's third female president in an historic year as Rotary International is led by a female, Jennifer Jones of Canada, for the first time.
Grace congratulated the Probus club and presented president Alan Green with a certificate to mark the anniversary.
She spoke of "Imagine Rotary," this year's international theme, and how as a child growing up in the relative poverty of a middle income large family in the Philippines, her imagination became a powerful tool. "Whatever you hold in your mind, you can hold in your hand. I am the living proof of that," said Grace, who is a general practitioner and founder of the Mid Coast's first GP specialist clinic for women's health in Taree.
Taree North and Wingham Probus clubs were represented at the lunch at Taree Railway Institute Bowling Club on Tuesday, July 19.
Jim Stacey gave a brief history of Probus and John Ward spoke of its origin.
Ken Minto spoke of Taree Probus's history. On display was a collection of photographs, press clippings, extracts from the original members' book and minute book, plus a copy of the original list of those who attended the meeting called by Taree Rotary to establish if there was an interest in forming a Probus Club.
There was also a list of the presidents who had served over the last 40 years. Attending the function was 20th anniversary president Ray Foxley and 30th anniversary president Graeme Drury.
"On March 23, 1982 under the guidance of Ern Death representing the Rotary Club of Taree, a meeting was held at the VJ Sailing Club to assess the community interest in forming a Probus Club," Ken said. "It's worth noting that in 1981 the number of Probus Clubs in Australia and New Zealand totalled only 40.
"This meeting attracted nine potential members and several apologies. The decision was made to meet at the same venue in one month to assess the commitment.
"Thirteen attended the next meeting and a decision was made to form a club. Under the chairmanship of Ern Death an election was held for office bearers. Milton Buttsworth became the first president. Fees were set at $6 per year. The 13 present became charter members and the club organised to meet at Taree West Bowling Club at 10am on the third Tuesday of each month.
"Some of our senior members will remember Milton Buttsworth, Ern Death, Ted Baldwin and George Shreeve. Ted only missed out on becoming a charter member by one month."
Ken said the club went from strength to strength and by February 1996 membership had risen to the extent that a waiting list had to be initiated. Membership was set at 80.
"Checking through the membership book reveals that over the 40 years 239 members have enjoyed the many benefits to be gained by becoming a part of our club.
"In the last decade and a half, various economic and social factors along with changes in workplace practices and the recent COVID pandemic have impacted on the membership of many types of clubs and organisations as well as Probus. The last three years have been extremely difficult and it's encouraging to see attendance at meetings and functions increasing as we adjust to the new normal."
Terry Britten spoke about members, life members and notable events in the club's 40 years.
He outlined the contribution made by the late Eric Penfold, who joined the club in December 2006. Eric was secretary in 2008 and held this position in 2009 as well as becoming vice president. He served as president in 2010 and past president in 2011 before returning to position of secretary for 2012 to 2018 when ill health led to him stepping down from committee.
In 2014 Eric's organisational skills and contribution to Probus were recognised and he was selected to become a Director of Probus South Pacific (2014 - 2017). Previously, this position had only been held by Rotarians.
Current life members of the club include:
Bill Papworth - Bill joined the club in 2002 and was vice president in 2003 followed by president in 2004 and vice president in 2005. He followed this with 10 years as treasurer from 2007 to 2017.
Don Sheather - Don joined the club in 2005 and was the secretary in 2006 and 2007, vice president in 2008 followed by president in 2009 and vice president in 2010. This was followed by becoming the club's "gifted" newsletter editor from 2011 to 2022. Don has been on the committee for 17 consecutive years.
Among the notable events were:
- Two brothers have been president - Alex and Graeme Drury
- Father and son members - Herb Wyatt joined in 1989, Rob Wyatt joined 2010
- Milton Buttsworth served two terms as president 1982 and 1985
- Peter Baker served three terms as president 2019, 2020 and 2021
Graeme Drury listed some of the club's activities over the years, such as morning teas, luncheons, Christmas luncheons, Christmas in July, bus trips, mystery tours, golf championships at Krambach, Boys Days Out, stays at Urunga and North Haven, guest speakers, Melbourne Cup days and presidents' barbecues.
Among the club's milestones, Graham McMorrine mentioned those holding the longest current membership - Norrie Spicer 1989, Ray Foxley 1994, Tony Holland 1995, Wal Riley, Alex Drury and Alan Martin 1999.
Member of the Club to reach greatest age was 100-year-old Frank Vere 100 in August 2009. The current title is held by 96-year-old Harry Dreyer.
The members also acknowledged the golden wedding of Peter and Lorraine Baker and the diamond weddings of Jack and Valda May and Terry and Julie Britten, plus OBEs Peter Baker, Bob Beardmore and Bob Hokin.
