Anyone who has visited the CWA rooms in Isabella Street, Wingham will fondly remember the murals adorning the walls, and perhaps have been charmed by the fairy land scenes.
To celebrate the Centenary of the Country Women's Association (CWA) in NSW, the Wingham CWA members have published a children's book based on the delightful murals, which will be launched on Wednesday, July 27, and the public is invited to attend.
Advertisement
Related: Paintings bring joy to the CWA
The book, titled Wise and Whimsical, was written by Sandra Cutts with assistance from Amarni Cutts, and photography by Kathryn Jeanes. It features the colourful fairies and elves that cavort around the walls in the foyer of the building, which were painted by former CWA member Ruth Pereira in 1949, when the building was built in Art Deco style.
The CWA building then housed a baby health centre and a rest room which provided a quiet spot for women to feed their babies.
The rooms are still used by the CWA and provide meeting spaces for community groups.
Related: Treasure Trove for CWA
However, the current building was not the first home for the Wingham branch of the CWA.
The branch was formed in 1929, seven years after the inception of the CWA in NSW. A total of 48 members joined and paid four shillings per annum, with the first meeting held at the Wingham School of Arts (now Wingham Library) on March 21, 1929.
The first president, Mrs GS Hill, and the branch members worked tirelessly to establish the rest rooms which were opened in November 1929. The first baby health centre was established in 1939 under the leadership of the then president Mrs W Summerville.
In 1945 local sawmills donated the block of land where the current CWA rooms are located in Isabella Street. These rooms were opened by CWA group president Mrs Savage and Dr Grace Cuthbert from the Health Department.
From the birth of the Wingham CWA branch in 1929, members have constantly worked to support local, rural and overseas women and families - they have cooked, knitted and provided comfort packs; they support medical research; and also provide aid to drought, flood and fire victims.
You can join the Wingham CWA celebrate the Centenary and the launch of Wise and Whimsical in the CWA rooms on Wednesday, July 27 at 9.45am. Morning tea will be provided. For catering purposes, please contact secretary Julie Deer on 0407 178 848.
The Wingham CWA rooms are at 90 Isabella Street, Wingham, in-between Bent on Life and Bent on Food.
The Wingham CWA meets on the third Friday of the month at 10am and new members are always welcome. Contact Julie Deer on 0407 178 848 for further enquiries.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.