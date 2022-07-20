Manning River Times

Old Bar community news with Ian Dimmock

By Ian Dimmock
Updated July 20 2022 - 3:56am, first published 12:00am
End of the line for CTC

The Old Bar Beach Community Technology Centre (CTC) held its annual general meeting last Monday and made a sad but inevitable decision. It will cease trading at the end of July and then be wound up.

