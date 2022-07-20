The Old Bar Beach Community Technology Centre (CTC) held its annual general meeting last Monday and made a sad but inevitable decision. It will cease trading at the end of July and then be wound up.
For a number of years it has had declining demand for services and government grant money has not been available for any of the activities able to be undertaken by the CTC.
The volunteer numbers have been quite reasonable until the last couple of years but is now somewhat precarious with barely enough staff to mount one shift per day, closing at 2pm each day.
Following that decision, the outgoing committee was reappointed with the task of winding up the association. Quite a bit of work is to be done between end of trading and winding up.
The president, Ian Dimmock, said that after 20 years of operation, the time has come to take this step.
"The CTC has enjoyed great support from a wide range of community groups and individuals over the years but as the general population becomes more tech savvy and increasingly use mobile phone for online inquiries, demand for our services has declined.
"People in their 80s and 90s are now using smart phones competently and if any help is needed, just ask your grand children."
As the business does not have any paid staff, as in a manager, it has fallen to the committee to also manage that aspect of the operation. The bulk of this has fallen to the president and vice-president, Grahame Cherrett.
President Ian thanked his committee for their strong support over many years.
Our local Biripi people treated the public to a spectacular exhibition of their annual corroboree at Saltwater Reserve last Friday (July 15). It is part of an annual festival.
The gathering of the Biripi people celebrated dance and music which depicted the Australian wildlife, natural landscape plus the interaction with Indigenous people.
Spectators found it interesting to watch the preparation of body painting followed by dance practice then the final performance. Towards the end the audience was encouraged to join in.
