John and I were amongst an almost capacity crowd of locals who attended The Beach Boys Tribute Show at the Wingham Services Club last Saturday evening (July 16).
A number of folk dressed in 'their best beach gear' to compete for the generous prize money supplied by the Club. The outright winner was Wingham local Shaun Jarvis. Hubby John got out all his gear as well but didn't quite make the grade.
It was great to see so many of those present up dancing and enjoying themselves after the long restrictions forced on all by COVID-19.
The next entertainment evening planned is Mamma Mia which had been postponed from last year and is now planned for Saturday, August 6, and I already have my tickets for it.
The sun is shining again thankfully but the ground is still damp and cold but I hope that all pupils and staff are well as they return to school after the winter holidays.
I trust that they enjoyed their break and they are ready to enjoy term three with some exciting times ahead.
Tinonee Historical Society's 19th Annual General Meeting has been set down for Saturday, July 30 to be held at the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall and will commence at 1pm.
It is planned to have a guest speaker on the day and all members are invited to attend as well as those interested in joining the Society. Membership is $15 per year.
Afternoon tea will follow the meeting.
Visitations to the Museum are slowly picking up and last week a group of Hallidays Point seniors called in the have a look at the Museum during a mini coach trip around the area.
We also had a Sydney gentleman visit on Friday as he was looking up relatives on his late mother's side who had connection with the Holden family.
Thankfully most of the roads in the Tinonee village are not too bad but it would be great if MidCoast Council could attend to several in Manchester Street, especially the two at the top of the hill near the former Free Presbyterian Church and the ones on the corner of Manchester and Cotton Streets on the Tinonee School corner and the section of very rough road near the little blue bridge as one approaches Tinonee from the Wingham side near the school - it did have some work on it but it is almost as bad again as ever.
Congratulations to all the hardworking members who helped with the selling of tickets in the Auxiliary's Christmas in July hamper.
Unfortunately being away at the start of selling (doing grandparent duty and then isolating because of the virus) John and I weren't able to help out but I hear the end result was a good one.
I hope the winners were pleased with their goodies.
