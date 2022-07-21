Manning River Times

Weekly news from the village of Tinonee

By Pam Muxlow
Updated July 21 2022 - 12:13am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Muxlow dressed for the occasion for the Beach Boys tribute show. Photo: Pam Muxlow

Great entertainment

John and I were amongst an almost capacity crowd of locals who attended The Beach Boys Tribute Show at the Wingham Services Club last Saturday evening (July 16).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.