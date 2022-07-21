Thankfully most of the roads in the Tinonee village are not too bad but it would be great if MidCoast Council could attend to several in Manchester Street, especially the two at the top of the hill near the former Free Presbyterian Church and the ones on the corner of Manchester and Cotton Streets on the Tinonee School corner and the section of very rough road near the little blue bridge as one approaches Tinonee from the Wingham side near the school - it did have some work on it but it is almost as bad again as ever.