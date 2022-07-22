The evolution of modern motor vehicles over recent decades has been nothing short of amazing.
Today, most mid-priced cars come equipped with standard features that only a few generations ago would have been the stuff of science fiction. Adaptive cruise control, remote parking and exit systems, live blind-spot video feeds and, of course, front, rear and side airbags. Everything needed for safe, sensible driving.
On the third Sunday of each month, however, while the morning is still cool and the crowds are yet to descend en masse, a group known as Taree Cars and Coffee gather in the carpark of Bunnings Warehouse, Taree, to display cars for which 'safe, sensible driving' comes in a very distant second to indulging the style and character of days gone but far from forgotten.
These are not your everyday motorists, getting behind the wheel solely to traverse the distance from A to B.
These like-minded enthusiasts are connoisseurs of automobile excess in all its glory. Keepers of motoring traditions and preservers of vehicles that are less a means of transport than they are works of art.
Like Ian "Dodgy" Connor's 1947 Series 62 Cadillac Convertible. A monument of a vehicle and relic from a bygone era. Constructed in an age of opulence where it seemed more than reasonable to build a car that, in some abstract way, bore a marked resemblance to a luxury cruise liner on wheels.
Ian has owned the car for 10 years and has restored it to its current state. Parts have become hard to come by so he's had to improvise where necessary along the way. Like placing a big block Chevy power plant under the hood to supply the necessary thrust.
Around the carpark sit a mixture of recent model HSV and FPV performance sedans, street legal versions of the V8 Supercars that battle it out for production car bragging rights and niche market sales.
There are examples of the earliest cars built in this country along with foreign imports of a similar vintage.
There's home built hotrods and American muscle cars of the late '60s and '70s that look every bit as threatening today as they did back when Nixon was wishing Watergate was nothing more than an implement used by plumbers.
Amongst the crowd people break off into small groups, arms folded and relaxed, caught up in long, easy conversations that span topics of acceleration and torque and Toploader 4-speed transmissions. Not a whisper is mentioned of ANCAP safety ratings, or hybrids or anything made in Korea beyond spicy barbecue chicken.
No, this is the domain of Detroit manufacturing. Motor City muscle. Or perhaps from the other side of the Atlantic, and Cosworth DFV engines - the best of British racing steel.
"They're easy to work on. There's no electronics. They're an honest car. Solid as. It's just been a love affair with XRs"- Phillip Webster
Though it's not that it's all about imports. Like Phillip Webster's 1967 XR Falcon GT. An iconic piece of Australian motoring history and the vehicle that helped summon in the golden age of Australian muscle cars.
Phillip's first car was an XR Falcon, and he has owned this particular one since 1983. It seems that there's just something about this model that's forever in his blood.
"The first car I ever had - got my Ps in - was an XR and I just love them. They're easy to work on. There's no electronics. They're an honest car. Solid as. It's just been a love affair with XRs," Phillip said.
Then there's the DIY purists, guys like Allan Smith, who's spent the last four and a half years restoring his 1928 Model A Ford Roadster to the point that it has just about got its owner's DNA in the build.
"It's all home built; started off with the chassis and running gear. Added a late model Ford V8, fibreglass body - all steeled out, collapsible steering, disc brakes - all the modern things you got to have on a car these days," Allan said.
Not that he's keeping it under glass, mind you, driving it on a daily basis as you would any production line vehicle - that is if the vehicle were nearly a hundred years old and retrofitted with a 5.0 litre V8, triple carburetors and had flames painted down its flanks.
For all the mechanised speed on show, time stands still for a couple of hours. Then, far too soon, the car park begins filling with shoppers, signaling the departure of the Taree Car and Coffee club. Engines roar into life and move on until the next scheduled meet.
After that the car park seems somehow drained of its colour, its sense of danger and excitement.
There's a reason why neither heroes or villains drive sensible cars and these folks understand it all too well. Nobody ever wrote a rock and roll song about the thrill of fuel economy. Hopefully they never will.
