The move to Wingham Showground for the Hub Markets, originally held at Taree Showground, continues to prove popular for all involved.
The first Hub market in Wingham was held in May.
The new undercover multipurpose arena, which replaced the old cowsheds, proves the perfect venue, keeping stallholders and market goers dry on a rainy day.
The Wingham Bookshed now has a permanent home in the old wool shed at Wingham Showground, and is run by Rotary members.
The Rotary Book Shed at Taree Showground continues to do good trading and is open in conjunction with Hub market days.
