TAREE Tornadoes under 14 girls' basketball team lost just one match on the way to winning the Northern Eastern Junior League division two championship this year.
The Tornadoes clinched the title when accounting for Central Coast Waves 40-29 in the grand final at Port Macquarie. Callie Gillard was named the most valuable player in the finals.
Coach Josh Gillard said there were 'a few nervous moments' in the grand final, but the side held their composure.
Team members are (pictured) Lauren Hender (manager), Myresa Poini, Alice Godfrey, Stormi Beale, Lilah Hauser, Josh Gillard (coach). Front: Callie Gillard, Katie Hender, Jody Fleming.
Josh said training started in late January for the competition that started in March. In all the side played 16 games against Coffs Harbour, Gosford, Port Macquarie, Tamworth, Inverell and Lismore.
The league is played over four weekends, with three or four games at a time, Josh explained.
However, Taree didn't get the benefit of a home match as the Taree stadium doesn't have the capacity to host league games.
Josh said it was a big commitment by the players and their families with all the travel involved.
Injuries could have played havoc with the team's campaign, with only the seven players on the roster.
"We had a few bumps and bruises along the way, but fortunately nothing too serious,'' Josh said.
A number of the girls will progress to the Northern League under 16s next year. Josh isn't sure if he'll coach the 16s.
