Manning River Times

Taree basketball team the North Easter Junior League champions

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 22 2022 - 12:00am
We are the champions: Taree Tornadoes under 14s Taree Tornadoes U14 girls, the North Eastern division two champions.

TAREE Tornadoes under 14 girls' basketball team lost just one match on the way to winning the Northern Eastern Junior League division two championship this year.

