Record attendance a model railway club AGM

Saturday saw the club hold its annual general meeting with what must have been a record attendance of members.
It was very pleasing to see 25 members brave the wintery weather to attend.
President Noel in his review of the year thanked everybody for their support during a very difficult year. He went onto say we cannot afford to relax our guard too much, with the ongoing threat of COVID.
He thanked members for the amount of work that had been done on both Somerton and the N scale layout during the year. It certainly was a credit to all concerned.
The election of officers for the coming year provided no surprises. All the positions were filled by the outgoing members, with president Noel Sawyer re elected along with treasurer Gordon Robbie, secretary Glenn Buckman, and vice president Greg Spekking.
The club committee is Joe Noyen, Roy Hancock and Kevin Bambury. The layout committee comprises Joe Noyen, Kevin Bambury, Roy Hancock, Gordon Robbie, Noel Sawyer, Matt Ward, Rolf Freier, Glenn Buckman, with Ted Wheeler as public officer and publicity officer.
President Noel went onto say it was pleasing to see the continued confidence in these officers. He hoped that next year we would see some new faces step forward.
We welcomed new member Matt Hogan. Whilst Matt has been attending for some time he has only just reached the age to join officially.
We will be hosting a visit from the Wauchope Historical Society on July 27. We urge as many members as possible come along for this visit, also the visit from the Times photographer on July 23.
Members enjoyed a sausage sizzle lunch to wind up proceeedings.
