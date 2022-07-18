OLD Bar's chances of playing a Group Three Rugby League game at the Old Bar Reserve on Saturday will depend on the weather.
The club hasn't played at the reserve (aka The Graveyard) since last year as it has been closed because of continual rain. Old Bar president Andrew Wilkes said the field was drying out fairly well until the torrential downpour from a fortnight ago.
He said the ground is in reasonable shape at present.
"But we don't want any rain on it at all,'' he said.
"And unfortunately more is forecast this week.''
The Pirates have played just one match at Old Bar this year - on Saturday, May 4 and this was switched to the Trad Field at Old Bar.
Saturday's game against Wingham will also be Old Bar's Old Boys day along with a reunion of the club's premiership winning under 18 team from 2010.
"The reunion has been on hold since 2020 because of the pandemic,'' Mr Wilkes explained.
He said switching to the Trad Field if the Graveyard us again ruled out would be an option, although this would also depend on the playing surface.
"We have a committee meeting tonight and we'll have to consider what we'll do if we can't play at the Graveyard,'' Mr Wilkes said.
"We'd like to keep the game at Old Bar.''
The Pirates have five matches at home leading into the semi-finals, which Mr Wilkes said will be good for the club's finances.
"Old Bar people like their Saturday afternoon football and we always good pretty good crowds ,'' he said.
Longer term he said the club will have to look at securing grants to improve the drainage at the field.
Meanwhile the Pirates and Port City have yet to decide on a date for the game deferred from last weekend. A COVID outbreak in the Old Bar club decimated the roster and forced the postponement of the clash scheduled for Port Stadium. It is planned to play the four grades over two nights.
"We'd want to play it more sooner than later, but we'll have to get in touch with the Breakers and see what suits them,'' Mr Wilkes said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
