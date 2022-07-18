Manning River Times

Weather to determine if Old Bar finally plays at home ground

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 18 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Martin prepares to pass during a clash at Old Bar Reserve last year. The club hopes to play there for the first time this year on Saturday.

OLD Bar's chances of playing a Group Three Rugby League game at the Old Bar Reserve on Saturday will depend on the weather.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.