CHATHAM women's Mid Coast Hockey League coach Adam Birkefeld admits he doesn't know if his side is a contender for a finals berth.
"I haven't seen a competition table, so I don't know how we're going,'' he said after his side's 2-2 draw with Wingham.
Advertisement
He's sought clarification from officials.
Birkefeld said there's three rounds remaining before the finals scheduled for August 13. The minor premier will go straight to the August 20 grand final to be played at Taree, with second and third playing off for the other berth.
Six sides from the Manning and Port Macquarie associations play in the league. Tigers look set to finish minor premier and this year the women's minor premier earns the right to host the grand finals. Another Manning side, Sharks, are expected to be the men's minor premier.
Men's and women's grand finals will be in Taree on August 20.
Chatham has struggled to put their best side on the field in recent weeks and this has had a major impact. However, Country representative Priya Bourke made a return from a hand injury and she was strong against Wingham.
Birkefeld said Lillianah Williams didn't stop working for the entire game.
He paid tribute to Wingham.
"They've really stepped up this year,'' he said.
"Wingham came into the comp last year to make an even number of sides, This season they've really been competitive and they'll only get better.''
Ella Hartcher was outstanding for Wingham.
Birkefeld said Tigers are deserving premiership favourites but he said Camden Haven also boast a strong side.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.