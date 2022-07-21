MANNING Dragon Boat Club welcomes the new dragon boat season that started on June 30.
Thirty four previous members signed on and continue their training for the upcoming regatta at Kalang, in the northern NSW region. Manning have been working on their aerobic fitness level to cope with the 7.5km endurance event which is being run on the Saturday.
This is always a gruelling event with on stops and limited opportunities to swap sides during the race.
Members are all looking forward to the first regatta of the new season and have celebrated with the purchase of a new cover for their larger gazebo. One which highlights their sponsor, Coastline, and the club motto - Puff the Dragon.
Last Saturday after one of their endurance sessions, nine of the MRDBC travelled north to the Flamin' Dragons DBC facility in Port Macquarie for selection trials for the Northern Region team to compete at the DBNSW Region v Region competition at the Sydney International Regatta Centre (SIRC) on the long weekend in October.
They are hoping to also combine with the Flamin' Dragons to attend the DBNSW race 2 competition to be held the day before at the SIRC facility.
MRDBC are never at rest as they are hoping to build their club numbers this year. They are expecting delivery of their second 20s boat in August which should arrive just in time for their annual regatta.
The regatta committee has been working tirelessly for months in preparation for this huge weekend scheduled for September 10/11 to be held at the Manning River Sailing Club on River Street Taree. The Saturday will host a community regatta and are looking for any community member keen to be added to a team and have a go at dragon boating.
The club is offering two training sessions for the community teams and are also looking to engage any organisation who wishes to sponsor a team in the event.
The regatta will also host the sports team regatta from Saturday midday to Sunday afternoon. Many e-mails have been se to dragon boat clubs around NSW to see if they want to compete for a cash prize in the 150m Dash for Cash, and other unique events like the 1km race from the Taree Bridge starting at 2pm on the Saturday afternoon, September 10.
On Sunday the club will be hosting the 200m races which will race in front of the Sailos Club to the Manning River Rowing Club.
Anyone interested in participating in the regatta are encouraged to contact the regatta chairperson, Denise Yea on 0447 185 027
To prepare for the big season, the Mighty Manning DBC is hoping to attract paddlers to their Come and Try Day which is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 (the weekend after the Kalang regatta). The Come and Try day is the first session that backs onto a five-week Learn2Paddle program conducted by their Level 3 coach, Wendy Orman.
This program proved a huge success for the club in the previous season with many of their participants joining as members this season.
If there are any community members keen to have a go and be part of the Mighty Manning River Dragon Boat Club and be part of these opportunities please contact the club registrar, Karen Drury on 0410 608 042 to have a chat.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
